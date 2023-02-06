Sleepless in Michiana: Are sleep disorders on the rise?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you toss and turn at night? Is falling asleep a nightly struggle? Is it a battle to stay asleep? Do you snore?

If you said yes to any of those questions, there could be a problem.

Sleep is a huge part of our lives, which is why it can affect everything in our lives from relationships, to our health and even our jobs.

That’s why it’s so important to get a good night of sleep on a regular basis. But that may be difficult for some of us.

Dr. Sammy Rashwan at the South Bend Clinic’s Comprehensive Sleep Center said he has seen a huge surge in sleep-disordered breathing and insomnia.

He said he sees patients regularly who are struggling with falling asleep, staying asleep, or even feeling tired in the morning and throughout the day.

He said stress is a major part of this, and so is technology.

Being on our phones right before bed, watching tv or being on our laptops can affect our quality of sleep.

Medications can also disturb our sleep.

Dr. Rashwan said insomnia and sleep-disordered breathing can affect everything from our social and professional life to neuro cognitive functioning, to even our memory, and of course, cardio and pulmonary issues.

“We have to raise the awareness of sleep disorder breathing,” said Dr. Rashwan. “This is not just snoring; it is not just fatigue because I’m really kind of stressed. If it persists and if it impacts your function, your social life, your work, please have it assessed.”

So, what is the definition of a good night of sleep?

Dr. Rashwan said it all starts with going to bed at the same time each night and at a reasonable time.

So around 10 or 11 p.m., but he said it should be before midnight.

Another sign you’re sleeping well is if you fall asleep quickly in just a few minutes and stay asleep.

Getting up once or twice to use the restroom is normal, but he said you should be able to fall back asleep quickly.

Now what is the right amount of sleep each night? Dr. Rashwan said most people will need seven to nine hours of comfortable sleep.

“Not too much movement and restful and then in the morning you feel refreshed, restored,” Dr. Rashwan said. “It’s like you’re sitting at the table enjoying it and that is the way you should really feel the following morning of good night’s sleep. If you don’t have any of those or part of them, then there is a problem.”

