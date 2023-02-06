SBPD to host ‘Community Crime Stat Meeting’ on Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding its monthly community crime stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions. They also hope to strengthen communication between South Bend Police and the residents they serve.

Wednesday night’s meeting will take place in the SBPD Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

South Bend residents also have access to a transparency hub in which citizens can review crime statistics. Click here to view the transparency hub.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
On Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously passed the bill to expand Four Winds Field in South Bend.

Crime

Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021.

News

Indiana Senate bill would require more AED's at athletic events

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Elkhart man charged with murder in court

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jake A. Brunette, 26, Elkhart, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17, 2021.

Latest News

Crime

Paw Paw man sentenced to five years for setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, has been sentenced to five years in prison after lighting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo on fire.

News

Indiana Senate unanimously passes Four Winds Field expansion bill

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Medical Moment: Fighting to fund pediatric cancer research

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

SBCSC seeks community feedback as part of ‘Facilities Master Plan’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Community meetings will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss options for district resizing.

News

Indiana senate bill would require AEDs, cardiac emergency plans at athletic events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Senate Bill 369 advanced out of committee on Monday.