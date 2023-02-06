SBPD to host ‘Community Crime Stat Meeting’ on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding its monthly community crime stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions. They also hope to strengthen communication between South Bend Police and the residents they serve.

Wednesday night’s meeting will take place in the SBPD Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

South Bend residents also have access to a transparency hub in which citizens can review crime statistics. Click here to view the transparency hub.

