SBCSC seeks community feedback as part of ‘Facilities Master Plan’

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is seeking parent feedback as part of its “Facilities Master Plan.”

“Phase 2″ of the plan involves an online survey to gather public input, as well as hosting several in-person meetings for parents. Community meetings will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss options for district resizing. There are also virtual options you can sign up for in the online survey.

The meeting times are enclosed below:

Feb. 7: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy, 4404 Elwood Ave. 46628

Feb. 7: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Edison Middle School, 2701 Eisenhower Dr. 46615

Feb. 8: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jackson Middle School, 5001 S. Miami Rd. 46614

Feb. 8: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Clay International Academy, 52900 Lily Rd. 46637

Feb. 13-17: Virtual Community Meetings.

To learn more, click here.

