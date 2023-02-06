Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton harbor police are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle early Sunday.
Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming.
When they found the woman, they discovered 27-year-old Danell Newson dead inside a vehicle.
The screams had been coming from a family member who found Newson.
A dark-colored Dodge Charger was seen speeding from the scene.
But there are no suspects.
