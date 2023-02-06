Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle

Police investigating after man found dead early Sunday in Benton Harbor.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton harbor police are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle early Sunday.

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming.

When they found the woman, they discovered 27-year-old Danell Newson dead inside a vehicle.

The screams had been coming from a family member who found Newson.

A dark-colored Dodge Charger was seen speeding from the scene.

But there are no suspects.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Moment: 1 in 5 people who suffer from a heart attack are 40 and under, research says
Medical Moment: Know the signs of the ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 3, 2023

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Watching two rain systems this week
A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Benton Harbor. Police are investigating.
Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Generic police lights shot
2 officers shot in Mitchell; ISP investigating