Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton harbor police are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle early Sunday.

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Marshall Avenue when they heard a woman screaming.

When they found the woman, they discovered 27-year-old Danell Newson dead inside a vehicle.

The screams had been coming from a family member who found Newson.

A dark-colored Dodge Charger was seen speeding from the scene.

But there are no suspects.

