Paw Paw man sentenced to five years for setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after lighting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo on fire.

Joshua Brereton was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release on Monday afternoon.

In October 2022, Brereton pleaded guilty to arson after going to a Walmart, buying tiki torch fuel, and setting fire to multiple sides of the Planned Parenthood before throwing a Duraflame starter log onto the roof of the clinic in July.

At the time of sentencing, the judge noted the serious nature of the crime and found that Brereton “engaged in a concentrated effort to commit the arson.” The judge also focused on the need for general deterrence in cases like this, noting that others who might commit a similar violent crime need to understand that a substantial sentence will be meted out upon conviction.

Brereton will also be ordered to pay over $32,000 in restitution for damages.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.