Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

By Christine Karsten
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough.

Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers.

Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.

St. Joseph County Police were called on Oct. 6, 2020 around 1:30 p.m. to the 61000 block or Locust Road on reports of a dead male inside a trailer. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Bradley Hodges alone.

“The following day they had an autopsy, and the forensic pathologist rules this case as a homicide and that Bradley had died from a single gunshot wound,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

We also know Bradley was last seen alive around 8 p.m. the day prior.

Now, police need your help. If you have any information, you are asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers. Remember, no piece of information is too small.

“It’s not always about that moment when they were killed that we are looking for information. Sometimes it’s the timeframe leading up to that. What transpired? What took place? Who was he talking to? What was he doing? Any detail is so crucial to cases like this,” continues Lt. Miller.

This case was originally investigated by the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit. The St. Joseph County Police Department has officially taken over the case.

If your anonymous Michiana Crime Stoppers tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest in this case, you are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward. You can call Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611.

