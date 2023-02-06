KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming May!

It’s taking place on May 6 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.

Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets. To make a hotel reservation, click here or call call 1 (866) 494-6371.

More details from Four Winds Casinos:

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey – KC for short – developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “GET DOWN TONIGHT,” “THAT’S THE WAY (I LIKE IT)” and “SHAKE YOUR BOOTY.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70′s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music!

KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America. KC’s songs have stood the test of time and you can ask any one of the thousands of fans who spend the entire concert on their feet, dancing and shaking their booty.

KC won a songwriting Grammy in 1976 for best R&B song for “WHERE IS THE LOVE,” which was recorded by Betty Wright. He also received Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, as well as Producer of the Year in 1978 for his work on the ‘SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER’ soundtrack.

In 1975 he won the American Music Award for Best R&B Artist. In 2001, KC was honored with the NARAS Governor’s Award, the highest honor given by a chapter of the Academy.

KC’s music continues to be a favorite today. His songs have appeared in ads for companies like General Motors, Burger King, Payless Shoes, Papa John’s Pizza, Old Navy, and Nick at Night. His music has also been featured in over 200 commercials and movies such as Forrest Gump (“Get Down Tonight”), Boogie Nights (“Boogie Shoes”), Boys Don’t Cry (“Rock Your Baby”), Rush Hour (“Get Down Tonight”), Carlito’s Way (“Rock Your Baby”, “Shake Your Booty” and “That’s The Way I Like It”), and Austin Powers in Goldmember. In the summer of 2003, KC had a cameo in the feature film The In-Laws starring Michael Douglas and Albert Brooks.

KC’s songs are regularly heard at sporting events, featured during Opening Ceremonies of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy and performing a free concert in Salt Lake City for the 2002 Winter Olympics. No stranger to the small screen, KC’s songs have been featured in such shows as Desperate Housewives, Ally McBeal, American Bandstand’s 50th Anniversary Party and most recently on American Idol and Dancing With The Stars with the help of the USC marching band. KC and the Sunshine Band have the distinction of having made more appearances on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve than any other artist in the program’s history!

For more information on KC and the Sunshine Band, visit www.heykcsb.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

