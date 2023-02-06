Indiana Senate passes Four Winds Field Expansion Bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (W.N.D.U.) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today and prepared to vote on a measure that could mean considerable infrastructure improvements in South Bend.

Senate Bill 326 was passed unanimously by the Committee on Appropriations on January 26, and on Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously passed the bill to expand Four Winds Field.

Indiana cities with professional sports teams have created P.S.C.D.A., or Professional Sports and Convention Development Areas, that set-aside sales taxes from sporting and convention events to fund venue improvements.

Senate Bill 326, or SB 326, would increase the funding cap for the P.S.C.D.A. within the City of South Bend from $2 million to $5 million per year, giving the city more autonomy with those tax-generated resources.

The bill would require that the first $2.5 million be designated for capital improvements to the Four Winds Field, including an upper deck and a convention center, turning Coveleski Stadium into a year-round attraction.

The remaining half would be transferred to the City of South Bend to reinvest in city-owned facilities like museums, parks, performing arts venues, or the Potawatomi Zoo.

Four Winds Field has drawn some 3.2 million visitors to ball games in the past ten years. That’s more than 300,000 fans visiting South Bend to attend games each year.

The proposed additions will effectively double the stadium’s seating capacity.

Officials say this bill isn’t just about baseball; it will help continue the rapid growth that Michiana is experiencing.

“Senator Mishler, I just want to thank you for authoring this bill; (I had) the opportunity to be the second author,” says Sen. David Niezgodski (D), Indiana Senator District 10. “You being a resident of Mishawaka now, you have seen a great many of the good things that St. Joseph County are doing, but this is going to impact our entire region. So, thank you very much; please support it.”

“Machine is closed; clerk will tally the roll,” Lieutenant Governor of Indiana Suzanne Crouch said. “Roll call shows 49 ayes, zero nays; the bill has passed.”

As these funds are generated solely from sales tax, South Bend residents need not worry about their property or other tax increases to fund the P.S.C.D.A. infrastructure improvements.

SB 326 passed the Indiana Senate 49-0. Senator Eddie D. Melton (D), District 3, was absent with an excuse for today’s vote.

Senator Ryan Mishler authored the bill, and Senators David Niezgodski and Linda Rogers have been added as sponsors.

Looking forward, the bill moves to the Indiana House and, if passed, would be sent to Governor Holcomb to be signed into law.

Rep. Maureen Bauer (D), Indiana House District 6, and Rep. Jake Teshka (R), Indiana House District 7, are the bill’s sponsors in the Indiana House.

