Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state.

The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have more flexible funding to promote housing innovation and ensure funds are allocated faster to build affordable housing quicker.

“We need to build more housing in Michigan as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Today, I am proud to sign an executive order to bring more housing resources under the authority of our state’s housing and development authority. Getting this done will help us move faster on housing projects so we can help more Michiganders have a safe, affordable place to call home.”

On Jan. 31, Gov. Whitmer signed a bill to boost funding for apprenticeships and affordable housing. That bill also allocated $150 million to refurbish and revitalize downtown areas across Michigan.

Read the entire executive order below:

