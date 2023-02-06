Free dental screenings today for students in St. Joe County
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is giving free dental screenings, fluoride varnishes and care tips for students Monday, Feb. 6.
The screenings will be at four locations in St. Joseph County (below) and are 3-6 p.m.
The event is called ‘Give Kids a Smile Day.’
It’s part of national children’s dental health month.
The Boys and Girls Clubs are partnering with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the American Dental Association and Ivy Tech students to put on the event.
O.C. Carmichael Jr. Youth Center
502 E. Sample St.
South Bend
Success Academy
3408 Ardmore Trail
South Bend
North Liberty Elementary
400 School Drive #539
North Liberty
Lasalle Elementary School
1511 Milburn Blvd.
Mishawaka
