Free dental screenings today for students in St. Joe County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is giving free dental screenings, fluoride varnishes and care tips for students Monday, Feb. 6.

The screenings will be at four locations in St. Joseph County (below) and are 3-6 p.m.

The event is called ‘Give Kids a Smile Day.’

It’s part of national children’s dental health month.

The Boys and Girls Clubs are partnering with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the American Dental Association and Ivy Tech students to put on the event.

O.C. Carmichael Jr. Youth Center

502 E. Sample St.

South Bend

Success Academy

3408 Ardmore Trail

South Bend

North Liberty Elementary

400 School Drive #539

North Liberty

Lasalle Elementary School

1511 Milburn Blvd.

Mishawaka

