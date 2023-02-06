Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Elkhart County on Monday morning.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Tiffany Runyon, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children in the Nissan sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team.

