Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday.

Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021.

Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley unconscious with numerous stab wounds. He later died on his way to the hospital.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Brunette told officers during the investigation that he’d awoken from a dream that he had stabbed and killed Conley and thought to himself that he needed to actually do it.

A new trial date will be set.

Brunette has gone through several competency hearings, but he’s now been deemed competent to stand trial.

Jake Brunette
Jake Brunette(The Goshen News)

