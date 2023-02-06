Buttigieg won’t seek U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2024

(WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and current Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he is not running for an open Senate seat in Michigan.

Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, relocated to the Traverse City-area last summer. When asked about possibly running, Buttigieg told CNN he loves his current job too much to seek to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

“I’m planning to vote in that election as a resident of Michigan, but look, the job that I have is, first of all, I think, the best job in the federal government,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Buttigieg went on to say as long as President Biden is willing to have him continue doing this work, he’s proud to be part of the administration.

Democrats are defending 23 of the 34 Senate seats on the ballot next year, including three seats in states that backed former President Donald Trump by at least 8 points in 2020: West Virginia, Montana and Ohio.

Besides Michigan, Democrats are also defending seats in other battleground states including Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Potential Democratic candidates for Stabenow’s seat include Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Debbie Dingell, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

