Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death

Elkhart Mayor's brother, Garvin Roberson, missing
Elkhart Mayor's brother, Garvin Roberson, missing(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - An autopsy has revealed new details about the death of the brother of Elkhart’s mayor.

Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2.

Back on Jan. 12, Michigan State Police confirmed with 16 News Now that his cause of death was drowning. On Monday, 16 News Now received a redacted version of the autopsy.

According to the autopsy, Roberson was found inside an SUV that was completely submerged in an irrigation pond in the middle of an agricultural field. Police say he apparently smashed through a metal gate at the end of a dead-end roadway and attempted to leave the field, but inadvertently drove into the pond.

Roberson was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m. on Dec. 2. Police indicated that the crash possibly happened night and that he likely would not have seen the pond until it was too late to avoid it.

Police say there was no evidence of foul play.

Garvin was the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The full autopsy is available to read in its entirety below. ***WARNING: It does contain some details that viewers may find disturbing***

