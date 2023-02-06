2nd Chance Pet: Chad

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!

Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says he loves belly rubs!

To learn more information about Chad and Pet Refuge, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Chad or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.