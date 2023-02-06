2nd Chance Pet: Chad

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!

Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says he loves belly rubs!

To learn more information about Chad and Pet Refuge, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Chad or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Medical Moment: 1 in 5 people who suffer from a heart attack are 40 and under, research says
Medical Moment: Know the signs of the ‘Widowmaker’ heart attack
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Watching two rain systems this week
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
Fire severely damages Elkhart home

Latest News

Buttigieg won’t seek U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2024
Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us...
2nd Chance Pet: Chad
Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
Police investigating after Benton Harbor man found dead in vehicle
Tiger at Washington Park Zoo euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease