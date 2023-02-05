South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend.

Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students.

Since 16 News Now first heard of his passing and reached out to former students and players, one phrase keeps coming up to describe Fr. Walter Bly: that he was “larger than life.”

“He was bigger than life and could scare the dickens out of a 13-year-old coming out of grade school; that’s for sure,” says Dick Sullivan, a former student and football player for Father Bly.

Father Walter Bly lived his life through faith, faith in God, faith in his country, and faith in humanity.

“He knew how to drive his point home with purposeful inflection,” Sullivan said. “I’ve never met anyone who could command a room better than Father Bly, and it’s only fitting that he’s commanding the room today, only this time, it’s where it matters most; in the church he so dearly loved.”

Fr. Bly wore many hats during his 50 years at St. Joe’s. He was a theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain, but he was also a mentor and friend.

“He lived for Christ,” says Fr. Daryl Rybicki, Corpus Christi Catholic Church Pastor. “He lived for his students. He lived for his players. He bled Columbia Blue, and how appropriate that his name is forever emblazoned on the field where he made such an impact.”

Former students of Father Bly shared stories of him, about how he was a fierce competitor, an eccentric educator, but also a witty comic.

“How he referred to our Catholic rivals from Mishawaka as (Marian) “Mary Ann,” Sullivan added. “Last year, Bill Bilinski asked him if he mispronounced that intentionally, and Father just gave one of those wry smiles, turned, and changed the subject. These stories and countless others will live forever because Father Bly will live forever in our hearts and minds.”

His passion and love for his students as well as his influence on the Michiana Community, cannot be overstated.

“I think it’s fairly safe to say that there will never be another Walter Bly,” Fr. Rybicki said.

Father Bly is enshrined at Sacred Heart Cemetary in South Bend, but Father Rybinski says that his soul is currently standing at the entryway of the Pearly Gates, telling St. Peter one of his many anecdotes.

“Thank you, Father Bly, for leaving an indelible mark on us during 90 years on Earth,” Sullivan concluded. “I think of so many great coaches, players, educators, community leaders, captains of industry, and average Joe’s like me, whose lives are so much richer, so much more complete because we met you. May God bless Father Walter John Bly.”

His funeral mass was held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Community School and Parish are located at 2822 Corpus Christi Dr. in South Bend.

Sacred Heart Cemetery is located at 56302 Pine Road, just west of South Bend.

Rest in Peace, Father Bly.

