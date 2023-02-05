South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies.

The protest took place right outside of both the Walgreen’s and CVS pharmacies along Ironwood Road in South Bend.

Not only did community members protest the companies, but they also passed out information, trying to raise awareness about what leaders called a ‘dangerous pill.’

“So, both Walgreens and CVS have stated publicly that they are going to, they are beginning the application process to be able to sell the pills. So, here we have a CVS and a Walgreens, so it’s kind of a perfect location. So, we’re just standing in broader opposition to the general companies position on selling abortion pills,” said Melanie Garcia Lyon, the Executive Director of Hoosier Voices for Life in South Bend.

Doctor Ellyn Stecker said access to abortions is important for the health of some women. . She is a retired family physician in South Bend and pro-choice advocate.

“Access to abortion is controversial,” Stecker said. “For many, it is crucial for their health and that of their families. For others, it is wrong. There is plenty for those on all sides of this issue to do without harassing others.”

Stecker’s full statement:

“I presume the protest is against the dispensing of mifepristone, brand name Mifeprex, by pharmacists.

The FDA approved Mifeprex in 2000 for use in ending pregnancies of 7 weeks gestation or less and later extended that to 10 weeks. It has continued to monitor the health and safety data related to its use. In 2021, it reviewed USA safety reports, reports from more than 80 other countries that use the drug, and the accessibility of the drug.

In Jan. 2023, it approved the dispensing of mifepristone by certified pharmacists when a patient presents a prescription by a licensed provider, just like with any other medicine prescription. It is considered safer than many other drugs, both over-the-counter and prescription. It is also used for management of miscarriages.

