Sectional round wraps up for Indiana HS girls hoops

Sectional finals took place Saturday for Indiana girls high school basketball teams. Below are results for Michiana teams involved:

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 3: Plymouth

Washington 65, Plymouth 30

SECTIONAL 4: Concord

Northridge 56, Elkhart 53

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 18: Bremen

Tippecanoe Valley 44, John Glenn 38

SECTIONAL 19: Mishawaka Marian

Mishawaka Marian 71, South Bend Saint Joseph 31

SECTIONAL 20: Fairfield

Fairfield 64, Lakeland 40

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 34: North Judson

South Central 52, LaVille 40

SECTIONAL 35: Central Noble

Central Noble 44, Westview 28

SECTIONAL 36: Lewis Cass

North Miami 46, Pioneer 44

CLASS 1A

SECTIONAL 50: Culver

Argos 53, Triton 49 (OT)

SECTIONAL 51: Fort Wayne Blackhawk

Bethany Christian 56, Lakewood Park 37

SECTIONAL 52: Tri-County

Tri-County 42, North White 31

SECTIONAL 53: Southern Wells

Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39

