Sectional round wraps up for Indiana HS girls hoops
Sectional finals took place Saturday for Indiana girls high school basketball teams. Below are results for Michiana teams involved:
CLASS 4A
SECTIONAL 3: Plymouth
Washington 65, Plymouth 30
SECTIONAL 4: Concord
Northridge 56, Elkhart 53
CLASS 3A
SECTIONAL 18: Bremen
Tippecanoe Valley 44, John Glenn 38
SECTIONAL 19: Mishawaka Marian
Mishawaka Marian 71, South Bend Saint Joseph 31
SECTIONAL 20: Fairfield
Fairfield 64, Lakeland 40
CLASS 2A
SECTIONAL 34: North Judson
South Central 52, LaVille 40
SECTIONAL 35: Central Noble
Central Noble 44, Westview 28
SECTIONAL 36: Lewis Cass
North Miami 46, Pioneer 44
CLASS 1A
SECTIONAL 50: Culver
Argos 53, Triton 49 (OT)
SECTIONAL 51: Fort Wayne Blackhawk
Bethany Christian 56, Lakewood Park 37
SECTIONAL 52: Tri-County
Tri-County 42, North White 31
SECTIONAL 53: Southern Wells
Southwood 59, Lakeland Christian 39
