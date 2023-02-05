National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebrated locally at Paddy Shack

Saturday was National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and PaddyShack in Granger celebrated in their own unique way.

From 8 a.m., to 11 a.m., people were able to top a fresh waffle with any of the ice cream shop’s 32 flavors, as well as toppings. And for only $8, orange juice and coffee were included. For an extra 50 cents, a slice of bacon could be added as well.

Owners tell 16 News Now that the holiday is a great way to bring customers in during a cold, winter month.

“Paddyshack opened three years ago, so the very end of 2019, so February 2020 was our first time bringing ice cream for breakfast to the Michiana area. It started in the 60s with a mom from New York, kind of the hum drum of the winter, doing something jazzy for her kids and then it just became a national holiday,” says owner, Michelle Padrnos.

Save the date. The next National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day will be celebrated on February 3rd, 2024.

For more information about Paddy Shack, click here.

