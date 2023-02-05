Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge.

Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville.

Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes.

Money raised will go to charity.

After the plunge participants could attend the After-Splash Bash at the Watermark.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.