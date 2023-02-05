Folks take a frigid dip in Stevensville for a good cause
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday Southwest Michigan’s Polar Plunge.
Participants jumped into a tank called ‘The Plungester’ at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville.
Once done plungers had a warm place to change into dry clothes.
Money raised will go to charity.
After the plunge participants could attend the After-Splash Bash at the Watermark.
