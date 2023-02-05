First Alert Forecast: Watching two rain systems this week

Watching 2⃣ rain chances this week



1⃣ Monday night ➡️ Tuesday morning: Very light showers move in. Just enough to wet the pavement.



2⃣ Wednesday evening ➡️ Thursday: Steady rain moves in Wednesday evening through Thursday with wind gusts to 40+ mph.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/WrjOom4pbt — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) February 5, 2023

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F as a weak cold front moves through. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Shower chance increases Monday night as another weak cold front moves in from the west. High near 40F. Wind SE at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with off & on light showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts will just be enough to wet the pavement with most picking up less than a tenth of an inch. Low 38F. Wind S at 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Off-and-on light showers in the morning will give way to decreasing clouds by late afternoon. Wind gusts to 30-40 mph in the morning will decrease throughout the afternoon. Morning high of 46F with temperatures falling through the afternoon hours. Low 28F. Winds WSW 15-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by late day. Most of Michiana will have to wait until the evening for showers to move in. Periods of rain and even pockets of heavy rain Wednesday night. High 44F. Low 38F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder is possible in heavy pockets of rain. Total rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.00″ across Michiana. Morning high of 46F with temperatures falling throughout the day. Low 32F. Windy with gusts 30-45 mph.

FRIDAY: High temperatures cool down into the mid-30s. With the cooler air and a north wind, we will have to watch for flurries to snow showers to end the work and school week.

