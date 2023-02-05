Fire severely damages Elkhart home
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street.
Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there.
They had the fire under control in about a half hour.
No one was in the home at the time.
The fire started in a bathroom.
But the cause has not yet been determined.
