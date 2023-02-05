Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there.

They had the fire under control in about a half hour.

No one was in the home at the time.

The fire started in a bathroom.

But the cause has not yet been determined.

