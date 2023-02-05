2 officers shot in Mitchell; ISP investigating

MITCHELL, Ind. (WTHR) - Two police officers were shot Sunday morning in Mitchell, Indiana during an exchange of gunfire with a drug suspect, who was killed.

Both officers, one from the Mitchell Police Department and the other from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, are expected to survive. They were taken to a local hospital, then flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.

A State Police spokesman said they are in stable condition. They were described as “alert (and) conscious” when they left the shooting scene on State Road 37 near Doc Hamilton Boulevard.

The suspect, whose name has not been shared, was wounded when one of the officers returned fire and died at a local hospital.

The identities of the officers shot have not been released.

State Police will be checking the body and dashboard cameras of the officers as part ot their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.