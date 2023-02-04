Water Main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near Northshore drive and North Michigan is causing parts of the road to be closed.

Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and officials say they hope it will be fixed early next week.

They also urge drivers in the area to drive with caution.

