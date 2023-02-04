Saturday Morning Sitdown: Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sara Stewart from Unity Gardens in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning discuss some new events!

A free Winter Garden Growing Series is underway. Classes are every Saturday through March 4. Classes take place at 10 a.m. Topics include indoor seed starting, soil and composting, tomatoes 101, and more. For the complete class list, click here.

On Feb. 23, there will be a “Perfect Pairings " event at the Aloft Hotel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chefs and City Wide Liquors will come together to pair different sweets and savories with craft wine and beer! For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

On March 11, a Growing Summit will be held at the St. Joe County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will include gardening tips and activities for kids!

You can learn more about upcoming events by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.