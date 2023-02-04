Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’

By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together.

The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community.

Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works, before receiving their own Quilt of Valor.

“We had probably, I don’t know, six or eight quilts, two of them had been totally finished, ready to be awarded to a veteran. Several quit tops. So, you know, we meet one day a month to sew, but many of us are also sewing at home throughout the month, and then we bring our finished products to sew day for show and tell,” says In the Bend Quilts of Valor Group Leader, Glenda Lamont.

If you would like to nominate a Veteran to receive a quilt, or would like more information, click here.

