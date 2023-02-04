Chinese spy balloon shot down by U.S. officials over Carolina Coast, officials react

Officials confirmed the balloon was spotted over the Carolinas on Saturday, February 4, 2023.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. officials shot down the Chinese spy balloon after multiple sightings of it was reported over the Carolinas on Saturday morning.

FOX Carolina received calls from viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.

U.S. officials announced Saturday afternoon that the balloon was spotted across the Carolinas and devised a plan to shoot it down once it was above the Atlantic Ocean.

In preparation for this act, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily paused departures from arrivals to airspace over the Carolina coastline, including airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Just before 3:15 p.m., the FAA posted an update to social media saying flights are resuming.

South Carolina and North Carolina officials also reacted to the the U.S. shooting down the balloon.

Congressman Chuck Edwards released a statement stating: “I am outraged at this unprecedented Chinese invasion of American airspace.” His full statement can be found here.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the operation Saturday afternoon.

Senator Tim Scott also tweeted a statement in reaction to the operation.

Senator Lindsey Graham also tweeted about the operation and thanked the men and women of the military for completing the mission.

