Chinese spy balloon shot down by U.S. officials over Carolina Coast, officials react

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. officials shot down the Chinese spy balloon after multiple sightings of it was reported over the Carolinas on Saturday morning.

FOX Carolina received calls from viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.

U.S. officials announced Saturday afternoon that the balloon was spotted across the Carolinas and devised a plan to shoot it down once it was above the Atlantic Ocean.

In preparation for this act, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily paused departures from arrivals to airspace over the Carolina coastline, including airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Just before 3:15 p.m., the FAA posted an update to social media saying flights are resuming.

Flights to and from Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports are resuming.



Other airspace has been reopened.



Normal operations resuming. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 4, 2023

South Carolina and North Carolina officials also reacted to the the U.S. shooting down the balloon.

Congressman Chuck Edwards released a statement stating: “I am outraged at this unprecedented Chinese invasion of American airspace.” His full statement can be found here.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the operation Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon today, I was briefed by the Pentagon on plans to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it was safely off our coast. It appears that has just happened. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 4, 2023

Senator Tim Scott also tweeted a statement in reaction to the operation.

The balloon should have been shot down before it crossed the continental United States, not after. We still don’t know what information was collected and where it was sent. This was a dereliction of Biden’s duty, and let’s hope the American people don’t pay a price. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 4, 2023

Senator Lindsey Graham also tweeted about the operation and thanked the men and women of the military for completing the mission.

Our intelligence community doubts the Chinese explanation - a weather surveillance balloon gone awry - but we will only know the true answer when the platform is recovered. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 4, 2023

