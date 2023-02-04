2nd Chance Pet: Tilly

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tilly from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly.

For more information on Tilly watch the video above!

To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

