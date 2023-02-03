Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 60-year-old woman is dead after house fire in Lincoln Township on Thursday morning.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Lincoln Township Fire Department was called just before 5:30 a.m. by a neighbor who saw a fire coming from the home in the 4100 block of Ridge Road.

The first and second floors collapsed before officials arrived and flames were shooting out of the home. Because of the collapse, it was not safe for the firefighters to enter the home.

Once the fire was under control, crews recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman. Her name has not been released to the public.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation into the fire. The cause of death is not yet determined, but an autopsy will be conducted.

The Lincoln Township Fire Department was assisted by the Lake Township Fire Department, Royalton Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Police Department, the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and Medic 1 Ambulance.

