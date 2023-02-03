Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly

Father Walter Bly
Father Walter Bly(WHME 46 Sports)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two visitations and a funeral will be held this weekend for a staple in the Saint Joseph High School community who passed away last week.

Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90. Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joe.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at Kaniewski Funeral Homes, Inc., located at 3545 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 8 p.m.

There will be another visitation on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Corpus Christi Church, located at 2822 Corpus Christi Drive in South Bend, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Corpus Christi. It will be livestreamed on the church’s website.

Committal Services and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, located at 56302 Pine Road just west of South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

February First Fridays - Downtown South Bend

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Michigan

Murder case against ex-Grand Rapids officer will head to trial

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April.

News

High school basketball scores and highlights: 2/2/2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a big night in conference play for boys basketball in the Hoosier state.

News

Police respond to fight at Washington High School basketball game

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

St. Joseph Ice Festival returns this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Guests can participate in a scavenger hunt, watch a professional team carving competition and a magic tour.

News

Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning.

News

Hole in 1

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society.

News

Court: Weather to blame for deadly crash on US 20 Bypass

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The appellate court threw out a lawsuit, seeking damages for the slow response and for the failure of INDOT to keep the roads in a reasonably safe condition.