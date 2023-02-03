Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two visitations and a funeral will be held this weekend for a staple in the Saint Joseph High School community who passed away last week.

Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90. Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joe.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at Kaniewski Funeral Homes, Inc., located at 3545 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 8 p.m.

There will be another visitation on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Corpus Christi Church, located at 2822 Corpus Christi Drive in South Bend, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Corpus Christi. It will be livestreamed on the church’s website.

Committal Services and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, located at 56302 Pine Road just west of South Bend.

