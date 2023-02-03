Valentine’s Day specials featured in Goshen February First Fridays

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is celebrating Valentine’s Day as part of its February First Fridays!

The party is going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, on Main Street, Washington Street, and Fifth Street, as well as Lincoln Avenue.

It includes kids and family activities, featured restaurant items, in-store deals for Valentine’s Day and more.

FOOD AND DRINK

  • Common Spirits (111 E. Lincoln Avenue) Valentine White Russians
  • Constant Spring (219 S. Main Street) Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini
  • The Electric Brew (118 E. Washington Street) My Honey’s Hot and Spicy Latte
  • The Elephant Bar (227 S. Main Street) Goshen Love Potion: a half Fireball and half Rumchata mix
  • Goshen Brewing Company (315 W. Washington Street) TCupid’s Arrow: an 8 percent Imperial Chocolate and Strawberry Stout
  • Goshen Theater (216 S. Main Street) Love Potion No. 9: vodka mixed with cranberry juice with a lime garnishment
  • The Nut Shoppe (204 S. Main Street) All things chocolate – hearts, turtles, peanut butter cups, and more
  • Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company (106 N. Main Street) Oreo White Chocolate Popcorn
  • South Side Soda Shop (1122 S. Main Street) Many sweet treats, including the Parkside Cream Puff
  • The Table @108 (108 N. Main Street) Cherry Lime 75: a playful take on the French 75
  • Venturi Pizzeria (123 E. Lincoln Avenue) Gragnano wine and Lemon Panna Cotta
  • The Window (223 S. Main Street) Chili dinner and a chocolate fountain

KIDS ACTIVITES

  • ADEC (114 E. Lincoln Avenue) Crafts, games, and giveaways
  • Fables Books (215 S. Main Street) Scavenger hunt
  • Goshen First Church (214 S. Fifth Street)Ventriloquist at 6:30 p.m.
  • Goshen Historical Society Museum (124 S. Main Street) Make a Valentine’s Day card
  • Goshen Theater (216 S. Main Street) Decorate the lobby with hearts
  • Goshen Health (216 S. Main Street) Blood pressure screenings, crafts, and movement activities
  • Goshen News (114 S. Main Street) Coloring contest, heart-shaped suckers
  • Green Bee (108 W. Washington Street) Eco-friendly crafts
  • I M SHE (121 S. Main Street) Make your own ‘Lil Love Monster
  • Imagination Spot (111 E. Washington Street) Color your own ❤ Goshen Bookmark

