Valentine’s Day specials featured in Goshen February First Fridays
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is celebrating Valentine’s Day as part of its February First Fridays!
The party is going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, on Main Street, Washington Street, and Fifth Street, as well as Lincoln Avenue.
It includes kids and family activities, featured restaurant items, in-store deals for Valentine’s Day and more.
FOOD AND DRINK
- Common Spirits (111 E. Lincoln Avenue) Valentine White Russians
- Constant Spring (219 S. Main Street) Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini
- The Electric Brew (118 E. Washington Street) My Honey’s Hot and Spicy Latte
- The Elephant Bar (227 S. Main Street) Goshen Love Potion: a half Fireball and half Rumchata mix
- Goshen Brewing Company (315 W. Washington Street) TCupid’s Arrow: an 8 percent Imperial Chocolate and Strawberry Stout
- Goshen Theater (216 S. Main Street) Love Potion No. 9: vodka mixed with cranberry juice with a lime garnishment
- The Nut Shoppe (204 S. Main Street) All things chocolate – hearts, turtles, peanut butter cups, and more
- Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company (106 N. Main Street) Oreo White Chocolate Popcorn
- South Side Soda Shop (1122 S. Main Street) Many sweet treats, including the Parkside Cream Puff
- The Table @108 (108 N. Main Street) Cherry Lime 75: a playful take on the French 75
- Venturi Pizzeria (123 E. Lincoln Avenue) Gragnano wine and Lemon Panna Cotta
- The Window (223 S. Main Street) Chili dinner and a chocolate fountain
KIDS ACTIVITES
- ADEC (114 E. Lincoln Avenue) Crafts, games, and giveaways
- Fables Books (215 S. Main Street) Scavenger hunt
- Goshen First Church (214 S. Fifth Street)Ventriloquist at 6:30 p.m.
- Goshen Historical Society Museum (124 S. Main Street) Make a Valentine’s Day card
- Goshen Theater (216 S. Main Street) Decorate the lobby with hearts
- Goshen Health (216 S. Main Street) Blood pressure screenings, crafts, and movement activities
- Goshen News (114 S. Main Street) Coloring contest, heart-shaped suckers
- Green Bee (108 W. Washington Street) Eco-friendly crafts
- I M SHE (121 S. Main Street) Make your own ‘Lil Love Monster
- Imagination Spot (111 E. Washington Street) Color your own ❤ Goshen Bookmark
