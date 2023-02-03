Valentine’s Day specials featured in Goshen February First Fridays

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is celebrating Valentine’s Day as part of its February First Fridays!

The party is going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, on Main Street, Washington Street, and Fifth Street, as well as Lincoln Avenue.

It includes kids and family activities, featured restaurant items, in-store deals for Valentine’s Day and more.

