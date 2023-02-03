Tommy Rees reportedly leaving Notre Dame for Alabama OC job

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football will have to find a new play caller on offense.

According to Tom Loy of 247 Sports, Tommy Rees will leave the Irish to become the next offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.

The 30-year-old has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020 and the quarterbacks coach since 2017. He stayed despite attempts luring him to coach elsewhere following Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame.

Rees will leave his alma mater after leading an offense that scored over 31 points a game last year.

Rees will replace Bill O’Brien, who left Alabama to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots.

