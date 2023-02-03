St. Joseph Ice Festival returns this weekend

St. Joseph Ice Festival gets underway
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -The annual St. Joseph Ice Festival returns this weekend.

Guests can participate in a scavenger hunt, watch a professional team carving competition and a magic tour.

Plus, the ice interactives are back with new additions this year, including ice skee ball and ice putt putt.

The St. Joseph Ice Festival runs through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Ice Putt Putt
Ice Carving

