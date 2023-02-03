ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -The annual St. Joseph Ice Festival returns this weekend.

Guests can participate in a scavenger hunt, watch a professional team carving competition and a magic tour.

Plus, the ice interactives are back with new additions this year, including ice skee ball and ice putt putt.

The St. Joseph Ice Festival runs through Sunday.

Ice Putt Putt

Ice Carving

