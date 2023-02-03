SJC Republicans turn out on last day of candidacy filing for 2023 municipal primary

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Republicans dominated the last day of candidate filing for the South Bend 2023 Municipal Primary Election.

On Friday, the GOP added four new names to the mix of city council candidates in the hopes of maintaining its momentum.

“We definitely want to capitalize on the gains we made in the last two, three election cycles,” St. Joseph County Republican Chairman Tyler Gillean told 16 News Now. “I think people have been noticing that there is another option out there.”

Last year, Republicans took control of the St. Joseph County Council for the first time ever. The GOP plan to shake things up on the South Bend council seems to rely on people with little political experience.

“Not really so much been involved in politics, but I do have a heart for the second district. I’ve been there for the past 14 years. I have a business there, also have my church there as well,” said Roosevelt Stewart as he filed as a Republican candidate for the 2nd District seat.

Roosevelt is the Assistant Pastor at the Lord’s House Shepherds Church.

29-year-old Sonia Perez today became a Republican candidate in the third district council race. “I have a lot of background,” she said. “I’m a mother of two beautiful children, a five-year-old and an 11-year-old. I’m a community outreach coordinator. I also have been a Spanish medical interpreter for Beacon.”

Two Republicans today also filed as candidates for at-large seats on the South Bend Council: Rhonda Richards, and Heidi-Sunje Bell.

While the Republican candidates offer obvious racial diversity, Chairman Gillean said, “You know, we don’t look at it that way. We looked at people that are just trying to stand up for the communities, our communities; I mean, it takes all kinds, and every voice at this table deserves to be heard.”

The four Republican council candidates, along with the only Republican incumbent on the council—Eli Wax, make it mathematically possible to take control of the panel—albeit unlikely.

“Tough hill to climb, there’s no doubt about that, but like we did in the last couple of election cycles, we know that we just got to buckle down, work hard, wear out as many shoes as you can door knocking and go head and meet as many people as possible. That’s what we did the last few times,” Gillean surmised.

The GOP today also fielded candidates for the city clerk races in both Mishawaka and South Bend.

“Only thing I can say is, be part of the change.” Said South Bend Republican, Clerk candidate Tina Wilson. “So we have Republicans. We have Democrats. We have them in every office. so if I don’t, as a back African American, if we’re not represented in those offices, then how much is going to change for us.”

Republican Lou Ann Hazen filed as a candidate for Mishawaka City Clerk.

A total of 21 candidates filed for nine available seats on the South Bend council. 16 are Democrats, and five are Republicans.

