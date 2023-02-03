School photographer facing child porn charges; previously arrested for lewd acts

Arizona authorities say 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lagunas is facing charges regarding child...
Arizona authorities say 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lagunas is facing charges regarding child porn.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a school photographer has been arrested and is facing child porn charges.

Arizona’s Family reports that undercover agents began investigating an online chat in November 2022 where they identified Robert Anthony Lagunas making sexually charged statements about images being shared in the group chat.

According to court documents, an agent private messaged Lagunas, who said he was a 29-year-old man living in Arizona.

Later, Lagunas reportedly told the undercover agent that he was a school photographer, adding that he worked at elementary, middle and high schools.

When asked if he had done anything, Lagunas responded, “sadly, no,” as stated in court documents.

Agents said they then subpoenaed all of Lagunas’ accounts that pinpointed him to a home in the Gilbert area.

Investigators continued their surveillance of Lagunas into this year, including obtaining a location of a high school where he reportedly took school pictures.

Special agents said they later confirmed with a Lifetouch manager that Lagunas was employed with the company and had been assigned to take pictures at the school.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said that Lagunas was arrested at his home Thursday morning.

Arizona’s Family reports that previous criminal records uncovered that Lagunas had been arrested in 2008 in California for alleged lewd acts with a child under 14. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years probation.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to fight at Washington High School basketball game
Quadir Quiroz and Tavian Logan
2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly top target for Alabama OC job
Danate Lowe
19-year-old convicted of murder, battery in 2021 South Bend shooting
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats

Latest News

According to the South Bend Police Department, a fight broke out at the Washington High School...
Police respond to fight at Washington High School basketball game
A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside.
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle
WNDU's Matt Gotsch gives viewers a live look at Hubbard Hill's new early childhood learning...
Community signs messages for Hubbard Hill 'Early Learning Center'
Rees has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020 and the quarterbacks coach since...
Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame for Alabama OC job
New drive-thru pantry opens at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
New drive-thru pantry opens at Food Bank of Northern Indiana