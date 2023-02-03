Police responding to fight at Washington High School

Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a fight that broke out on Thursday evening at Washington High School.

According to the South Bend Police Department, a fight broke out at the Washington High School boy’s basketball game against Riley High School around 8 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

At one point, all South Bend officers were at Washington High School, assisting with clearing the building.

Washington High School canceled the game at halftime, and it will be postponed to a later date.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.

