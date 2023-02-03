Police responding to fight at Washington High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a fight that broke out on Thursday evening at Washington High School.

According to the South Bend Police Department, a fight broke out at the Washington High School boy’s basketball game against Riley High School around 8 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

At one point, all South Bend officers were at Washington High School, assisting with clearing the building.

Washington High School canceled the game at halftime, and it will be postponed to a later date.

UPDATE: Our officers have cleared the scene following a large fight that broke out at the Washington vs. Riley basketball game at WHS.



READ MORE: https://t.co/Fu4PqyIMPw — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) February 3, 2023

Many of our 2nd Detail officers are responding to a large fight that broke out during the Washington vs. Riley basketball game at Washington High School.



Officers are working to clear the gym.



We will provide further details when possible. — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) February 3, 2023

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Riley -Washington has been cancelled at halftime and will be postponed at a later date. — Washington HS (@SBWashingtonHS) February 3, 2023

