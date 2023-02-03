PHM School Corporation to hold support staff job fair on Feb. 15

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a new job?

Well, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hiring! PHM will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. Those interested in attending should enter through Door B at the middle school.

The school system is looking to hire for support staff positions such as:

Educational assistants

Teacher aides

Bus drivers

Food service

Custodians

Kids Club childcare assistants

To learn more about the hourly wages these positions offer, click here.

To apply for an open position, click here.

