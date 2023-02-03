PHM School Corporation to hold support staff job fair on Feb. 15

Penn Harris Madison School Corporation
Penn Harris Madison School Corporation
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a new job?

Well, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hiring! PHM will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. Those interested in attending should enter through Door B at the middle school.

The school system is looking to hire for support staff positions such as:

  • Educational assistants
  • Teacher aides
  • Bus drivers
  • Food service
  • Custodians
  • Kids Club childcare assistants

To learn more about the hourly wages these positions offer, click here.

To apply for an open position, click here.

