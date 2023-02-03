PHM School Corporation to hold support staff job fair on Feb. 15
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a new job?
Well, the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hiring! PHM will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. Those interested in attending should enter through Door B at the middle school.
The school system is looking to hire for support staff positions such as:
- Educational assistants
- Teacher aides
- Bus drivers
- Food service
- Custodians
- Kids Club childcare assistants
To learn more about the hourly wages these positions offer, click here.
To apply for an open position, click here.
