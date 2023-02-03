Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor reports being 99.4% finished with its lead pipe removal process, but it isn’t done yet.

“Every lead line has to be out of the ground before we can take a victory lap,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

This afternoon, U.S. Senator (MI) Gary Peters stopped by City Hall to announce that he has secured $800,000 more dollars for the city, made possible through a government funding bill that was signed into law in December of 2022.

“There’s clean water going to each of those homes, but there’s still more work to do. We still have a water plant that needs to be upgraded. A lot of investment has been made, but we still have more to do. So, this is just one more step closer to getting this problem completely under control and behind us,” Peters says.

Peters has helped Benton Harbor secure $30.5 million dollars, with $25 million going to reducing lead in drinking water, and $7 million to improve water infrastructure.

“I think it is fundamental for us to believe that every American, it is a fundamental right that you have access to clean drinking water,” Peters says.

According to the city, the $800,000 will be used not only to help complete the lead pipe removal but also to make improvements to the water filtration plant, replacing fire hydrants, and other water system enhancements.

Mayor Muhammad tells 16 News Now that there are only 18 homes in the city that still need lead pipe removal, and now, they’re ready to work on ensuring the city’s water quality stays safe.

“The residents at this time are confident. I think that they are happy that we are addressing a problem, a decades-old problem, that has finally been resolved,” Muhammad says.

For more information on the funding and how it’s helping the city, click here.

