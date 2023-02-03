One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST.

When firefighters from the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming out of the south side of the house. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one wing of the home, but smoke damage was prevalent throughout the structure.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, officers from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office found a resident at the door of the home who was reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Cass Clinton, Kouts, Westville, San Pierre, North Judson-Wayne Township, and Knox-Center Township Fire Departments. The Indiana State Fire Marshal was also at the scene.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.