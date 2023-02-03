One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST.

When firefighters from the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming out of the south side of the house. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one wing of the home, but smoke damage was prevalent throughout the structure.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, officers from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office found a resident at the door of the home who was reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Cass Clinton, Kouts, Westville, San Pierre, North Judson-Wayne Township, and Knox-Center Township Fire Departments. The Indiana State Fire Marshal was also at the scene.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The tentative start date for the Early Learning Center is the first day of school, Sept. 5th

Politics

SJC Republicans turn out on last day of candidacy filing for 2023 municipal primary

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Republicans dominated the last day of candidate filing for South Bend’s 2023 Municipal Primary Election.

News

Only 18 more homes in Benton Harbor need lead pipe removal

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
U.S Senator (MI), Gary Peters, visited Benton Harbor this afternoon to announce that he secured $800,000 to help ensure that after lead pipe removal is complete, the city can make sure its water quality stays safe.

News

DTSB: 'Fire & Ice' First Fridays underway

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

GOP candidates turn out for last day of filing in St. Joseph County

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Tommy Rees going to Alabama

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tommy Rees will leave the Irish to become the next offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.

News

Federal funding secured to help Benton Harbor's water system

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

American Heart Association hosts 22nd annual 'Wear Red Day'

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning.

News

First Fridays fun returns to DTSB with 'Fire & Ice' event

Updated: 1 hour ago