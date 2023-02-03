National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease in women

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year. That’s more than all cancers combined. According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

The American Heart Association says women need to do three things:

  • Know your risk - There are some risk factors we can’t do anything about, so women need to educate themselves about themselves. Know if they have a family history of heart disease, know that health issues in the past can lead to other issues in the future, and understand that age, gender and race can all weigh into your heart health.
  • Know your numbers – You can’t manage what you don’t measure. Managing blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and BMI are critical to preventing heart disease.
  • Commit to better health - move more, eat smart, and manage your blood pressure.

You can participate in National Wear Red Day by doing the following:

  • Wearing something red
  • Taking two minutes to learn hands-only CPR
  • Sharing the message on social media with #WearRedDay

You can also donate to research and education efforts. For more information on how to donate or to learn CPR, click here.

