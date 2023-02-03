Mishawaka crash closes intersection

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W University Drive and Main St in Mishawaka is closed due to a two vehicle crash, according to dispatch.

Please avoid the area during your morning commute.

The call came in around 6:30a.m., and fire, police, and emergency medical vehicles all reported to the scene.

We have someone on the way to the scene so information will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.