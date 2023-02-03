Mishawaka crash closes intersection

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W University Drive and Main St in Mishawaka is closed due to a two vehicle crash, according to dispatch.

Please avoid the area during your morning commute.

The call came in around 6:30a.m., and fire, police, and emergency medical vehicles all reported to the scene.

We have someone on the way to the scene so information will be updated as we learn more.

