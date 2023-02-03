Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 2/2/2023
INDIANA
BOYS SCORES
Adams 79, Jimtown 50
Argos 50, Triton 45 (OT)
Central Noble 61, Prairie Heights 59
Chesterton 59, Michigan City 57
Culver Academy 74, Don Bosco Prep 59
Elkhart 71, New Prairie 56
Fairfield 66, Garrett 43
Frontier 69, West Central 49
LaPorte 50, Valparaiso 47
Lakeland 78, Churubusco 29
Lakeland Christian 56, Lakewood Park 36
Marian 68, Bremen 26
Morgan Twp. 65, South Central 38
North Judson 66, Pioneer 33
Northridge 74, Wawasee 54
NorthWood 54, Concord 42
Penn 88, John Glenn 44
Plymouth 57, Goshen 51 (OT)
Riley at Washington - postponed due to halftime fight, expected to resume at later date
River Forest 55, Oregon-Davis 44
Southwood 60, Rochester 55
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Wabash 50
Tri-Twp. 51, Hammond Science & Tech 28
Warsaw 57, Mishawaka 54
West Noble 80, Westview 69
Whitko 60, North Miami 50
MICHIGAN
BOYS SCORES
Centreville 73, Mendon 54
GIRLS SCORES
Allegan 35, Bridgman 27
Buchanan 52, Brandywine 41
Jackson Christian 46, Burr Oak 33
Lakeshore 55, St. Joseph 38
Our Lady of the Lake 43, River Valley 35
