Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 2/2/2023

INDIANA

BOYS SCORES

Adams 79, Jimtown 50

Argos 50, Triton 45 (OT)

Central Noble 61, Prairie Heights 59

Chesterton 59, Michigan City 57

Culver Academy 74, Don Bosco Prep 59

Elkhart 71, New Prairie 56

Fairfield 66, Garrett 43

Frontier 69, West Central 49

LaPorte 50, Valparaiso 47

Lakeland 78, Churubusco 29

Lakeland Christian 56, Lakewood Park 36

Marian 68, Bremen 26

Morgan Twp. 65, South Central 38

North Judson 66, Pioneer 33

Northridge 74, Wawasee 54

NorthWood 54, Concord 42

Penn 88, John Glenn 44

Plymouth 57, Goshen 51 (OT)

Riley at Washington - postponed due to halftime fight, expected to resume at later date

River Forest 55, Oregon-Davis 44

Southwood 60, Rochester 55

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Wabash 50

Tri-Twp. 51, Hammond Science & Tech 28

Warsaw 57, Mishawaka 54

West Noble 80, Westview 69

Whitko 60, North Miami 50

MICHIGAN

BOYS SCORES

Centreville 73, Mendon 54

GIRLS SCORES

Allegan 35, Bridgman 27

Buchanan 52, Brandywine 41

Jackson Christian 46, Burr Oak 33

Lakeshore 55, St. Joseph 38

Our Lady of the Lake 43, River Valley 35

