Michiana Golf Show, Liquidation Sale taking place at Century Center this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Century Center is hosting a golf show and liquidation sale this weekend!

The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the following times:

Friday (Feb. 3): 4 pm. to 7 p.m.

Saturday (Feb. 4): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $5 dollars for adults and free for kids under 12, or you can click here to get a free admission pass.

The show will also include Golf Michiana cards and Sip Happens cards, which include discounts to various golf courses and wineries.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.