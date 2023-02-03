Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to fight at Washington High School basketball game
Quadir Quiroz and Tavian Logan
2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly top target for Alabama OC job
Danate Lowe
19-year-old convicted of murder, battery in 2021 South Bend shooting
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
China spy balloon moving east over US, Pentagon says
FILE - A voter casts her ballot on Election Day, on Nov. 3, 2020, at the Marshall High School...
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘Fan the flame’
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
February First Fridays - Downtown South Bend
February First Fridays - Downtown South Bend
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Bodies found in hunt for missing rappers set for autopsies