Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress.

Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness looking toward the future.

The Early Learning Center is currently located at the Granger Community Church, and officials with Hubbard Hill are proud to announce that 100% of the staff is committed to making a move and working at the new facility.

“People who are willing to make the sacrifice and the risk to come across town to start a new program, trusting that we’re going to continue the legacy that they’ve already begun, it’s unheard of; and we have teachers coming out of retirement as well, who want to be a part of this program because there is a real passion in the early learning community for high-integrity programs,” Hubbard Hill CEO Patrick Pingel said.

Those close to the project tell 16 News Now that Elkhart is an “Early Learning Desert” and has some of the lowest availability of high-quality early learning experiences in the entire state.

“As we responded to this opportunity, we embarked on it to meet our own staff needs to start with,” Pingel added. “And then, we became aware of the early learning needs in the whole region and how Elkhart, in particular, was devoid of a lot of those opportunities. And most of that is because it’s not a real money-making venture. People have to be committed to meeting community needs.”

Closing the Gap Grant provided $100k to help fund the project.

Pingel also tells 16 News Now that the Community Foundation of Elkhart is also a “huge sponsor of the program.”

DJ construction is responsible for the building’s design and construction.

The cost of this project keeps changing, as the price of materials and labor has significantly fluctuated since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new facility will be able to serve 158 children ages six and under, with the possibility of expansion.

The tentative start date for the Early Learning Center is the first day of school, Sept. 5th

