First Alert Forecast: A taste of early spring weather next week

Check out the full Snow Moon from St. Joseph Michigan Saturday morning!



📸 Keith Blaske#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/yq7EIvDzH9 — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) February 4, 2023

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds will prevent us from viewing tonight’s full Snow Moon across Michiana. Low 32F. Wind SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds linger, but I do expect peeks of sunshine to filter through the clouds at times. High 40F. Low 23F. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 40F. Low 38F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A weak cold front moving in from the west will increase showers Tuesday morning. Showers end by the afternoon and will give way to sunshine late in the day. High around 45F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system to watch will come from the Texas Panhandle. This will increase rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday with highs nearing 50 degrees! We cool-down behind this system Friday with highs falling back into the 30s. Light lake-effect snow showers are possible for the first half of next weekend before we warm backup to near 40 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.