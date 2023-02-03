First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero Friday with lake effect snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY : Cloudy. Widespread flurries with light lake-effect snow showers north of the Bypass. Snow accumulation of a trace to 2 inches possible under the lake effect snow bands. High near 15F. Low 8F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph will lead to wind chills of -5 to 5F all day. Any light snow will end Friday evening.

SATURDAY : Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon. High 34F. Low 30F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy. High 38F. Low 23F. Wind WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

