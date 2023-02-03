Exterior enhancement grant program available for South Bend businesses
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A grant program is now open for South Bend businesses.
The grant program is designed to improve the outside of businesses downtown. Nearly a million dollars is being invested in the downtown area, to upgrade patios, facades, and landscaping.
Businesses and organizations located in the downtown South Bend footprint are eligible to apply, and a detailed map of qualifying zones can be found with the application by clicking here.
