Exterior enhancement grant program available for South Bend businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A grant program is now open for South Bend businesses.

The grant program is designed to improve the outside of businesses downtown. Nearly a million dollars is being invested in the downtown area, to upgrade patios, facades, and landscaping.

Businesses and organizations located in the downtown South Bend footprint are eligible to apply, and a detailed map of qualifying zones can be found with the application by clicking here.

