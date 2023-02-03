DTSB: First Fridays return with ‘Fire & Ice’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “First Fridays” returns as we kick off February in downtown South Bend. This month’s theme is “Fire & Ice!”

There will be live ice carvings, fire dancing, and a fireworks show. You can warm up at fireplaces downtown at Chicory Cafe, South Bend Chocolate Cafe, Woochi, and Fiddler’s Hearth. A S’mores station will even be at the Studebaker Plaza as well!

Ice carvings will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. across downtown. The fireworks show will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be set off from the south end of Howard Park. Some viewing locations include Howard Park, the Jefferson Bridge sidewalk, or the Colfax Bridge sidewalk.

Attendees can also take advantage of value-priced menus at 22 downtown restaurants for Winter Restaurant Weeks.

For a full list of event details, click here.

