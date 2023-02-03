Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning.

According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of Berrien Springs that was in the parking lot of the Meijer gas station on Elkhart Road in Goshen.

When Goshen Police and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the Kia, the driver led them on a chase that ended after a crash in Elkhart.

The crash happened just after 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hively Avenue and Prairie Street. Police say the male driver, whose age and identity are unknown at this time, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be pulled out of it by first responders.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Police say no one else was hurt in the two-vehicle crash.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Michiana Golf Show, Liquidation Sale taking place at Century Center this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday.

News

Michiana Golf Show, Liquidation Sale taking place at Century Center this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Events

Valentine’s Day specials featured in Goshen February First Fridays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The party is going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, on Main Street, Washington Street, and Fifth Street, as well as Lincoln Avenue.

News

Valentine’s Day specials featured in Goshen February First Fridays

Updated: 2 hours ago
It includes kids and family activities, featured restaurant items, in-store deals for Valentine's Day and more.

Latest News

Health

National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease in women

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year.

News

National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease

Updated: 2 hours ago
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year.

News

February First Fridays - Downtown South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago

Michigan

Murder case against ex-Grand Rapids officer will head to trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April.

News

High school basketball scores and highlights: 2/2/2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
It was a big night in conference play for boys basketball in the Hoosier state.

News

Visitations, funeral to be held this weekend for Father Bly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School.