Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning.

According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of Berrien Springs that was in the parking lot of the Meijer gas station on Elkhart Road in Goshen.

When Goshen Police and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the Kia, the driver led them on a chase that ended after a crash in Elkhart.

The crash happened just after 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hively Avenue and Prairie Street. Police say the male driver, whose age and identity are unknown at this time, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be pulled out of it by first responders.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Police say no one else was hurt in the two-vehicle crash.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.